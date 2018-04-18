Khloé Kardashian says she's 'learned so much' about motherhood from her sisters

(CNN) Khloé Kardashian might be a new mom, but lucky for her, she's surrounded by a tribe of women who know all about motherhood.

Kardashian, 33, penned a short note on her official website on Wednesday, paying tribute to the "phenomenal moms" in her family.

Kardashian gave birth to her daughter, True Thompson, on April 12.

"Sure, we disagree on some of our parenting skills, but ultimately I look up to them so much as mothers," Kardashian wrote in a post, which is accessible with a subscription.

It has been a busy year for the ever-procreating Kardashian-Jenner family.

