'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' trailer has dinosaurs running amok

(CNN)

That's how Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm introduces a new world of dinosaurs in the latest trailer for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

The preview for Universal's upcoming summer tentpole goes beyond the island where genetically engineered dinosaurs have roamed for decades, bringing the prehistoric creatures to the mainland.

Owen Grady, played by Chris Pratt, is shown in the trailer barely escaping the jaws of a sleeping T-Rex before notes of John Williams' iconic score begin to play.

The brief peek also presents the film's heroes trying to save the dinosaurs from being turned into weapons, rather than just trying to escape them.

