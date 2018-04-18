(CNN) If the first photos are any indication, Emma Stone and Jonah Hill are headed for a crazy adventure in their new Netflix series, "Maniac."

Netflix on Wednesday unveiled a few images from the upcoming series, directed by "True Detective" helmer Cary Fukunaga.

"Maniac" is a remake of a Norwegian dark-comedy about "an institutionalized man who lives a fantasy life in his dreams," according to Netflix

In the Stone-Hill version of the series, they play a pair of strangers who find themselves caught up in a mind-bending pharmaceutical trial gone awry.

The first-look photos tee up a crazy ride, with Hill and Stone seen dressed in standard-issue medical jumpsuits and, in another photo, strapped into highly intimidating chairs with head devices.

