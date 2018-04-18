Abby Lee Miller undergoes emergency surgery

Story highlights "Dance Moms" star could have died, her surgeon tells People

She was sentenced to federal prison last year for bankruptcy fraud

(CNN) Abby Lee Miller's doctor says the reality TV star has undergone surgery after she almost died.

Dr. Hooman M. Melamed told People that Miller started deteriorating after she experienced "excruciating neck pain" and weakness in her arm.

"Not just her pain, but her weakness started getting worse," the orthopedic surgeon told the magazine. "In the span of 24 hours, which was something that I have not seen, her condition rapidly deteriorated. She was completely paralyzed from the neck down."

The "Dance Moms" star was being treated at Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital when her blood pressure dropped dangerously low, Melamed said.

The doctor said tests determined "an infection that had spread from the bottom of her neck all the way to the lower part of her back ... which is extremely unusual."

Read More