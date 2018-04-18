Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Pyongyang 'soon,' official says

(CNN) Chinese President Xi Jinping is preparing to visit the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, an official with knowledge of the discussions told CNN.

It would be the Chinese leader's first official visit to North Korea since he came to power as head of the Chinese Communist Party in November 2012.

The official, who didn't want to be identified, said the visit will happen "soon," possibly after the planned summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which is expected to take place in late May or early June.

Last week, Song Tao, a high-ranking Chinese official who heads the Chinese Communist Party's International Liaison Department, visited North Korea with a group of Chinese performers.

