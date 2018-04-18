Three US men face life in jail over murder-for-hire killing of Filipino woman

(CNN) Three men, including a former US soldier, were found guilty in a New York court Wednesday of taking tens of thousands of dollars to murder a woman in the Philippines in 2012.

Geoffrey Berman described the case Speaking after the verdict, US AttorneyGeoffrey Berman described the case in a statement as "horrifying," with details "usually seen in action movies."

"(These men) conspired to end the lives of people overseas whom they had never met. Today a unanimous jury convicted them for their craven indifference to human life," he said.

US citizens Joseph Manuel Hunter, 52, Adam Samia, 43, and Carl David Stillwell, 50, were all found guilty of conspiring to kidnap and murder as part of a murder-for-hire scheme following the 12-day trial. Sentencing for the three men will take place in September, with a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Hunter was a former US army sniper instructor who left the armed forces in 2004 after more than 20 years, while Samia has previously claimed to have worked as a "contractor" for clients in the Philippines, China and Papua New Guinea and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. All three men had extensive firearms training.

