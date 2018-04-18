(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Passengers are praising the pilot of a Southwest Airlines flight for how she handled Tuesday's jet engine failure that prompted an emergency landing. Here's a breakdown of what went wrong.
-- Puerto Rico suffered an island-wide power outage, nearly seven months after Hurricane Maria destroyed much of the commonwealth's infrastructure and electrical grid.
-- For the first time in the lives of most Cubans, a man not named Castro is set to take over the leadership of the communist-run island nation.
-- President Trump is hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where the two will likely discuss North Korea and trade. Follow here for the latest.
-- Trump broke his social media silence on Stormy Daniels, tweeting that the sketch of a man who the adult film star says threatened her is "a total con job."
-- Sen. Bernie Sanders invoked Cardi B in a tweet, saying the rapper is right about Social Security.
-- First lady Melania Trump, along with the Obamas and Clintons, will attend the funeral of Barbara Bush on Saturday.
-- Global warming is killing the corals of the Great Barrier Reef, according to a new study.
-- A California town has been overrun by tumbleweeds. Lots of them.