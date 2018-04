(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Puerto Rico suffered an island-wide power outage , nearly seven months after Hurricane Maria destroyed much of the commonwealth's infrastructure and electrical grid.

-- For the first time in the lives of most Cubans, a man not named Castro is set to take over the leadership of the communist-run island nation.

-- President Trump is hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where the two will likely discuss North Korea and trade. Follow here for the latest