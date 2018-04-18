Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN) Robert Mugabe, 94, was once the most feared man in Zimbabwe, but lately artists have been imitating and mocking the former ruler.

A satirical play, "Operation Restore Regasi," based on the military takeover and impending impeachment that ended the 37-year rule of the dictator, packed out theaters in the capital city, Harare.

"The response was overwhelming. I thought with the hard economic hardships Zimbabweans are facing it would not attract many people," said Charles Munganasa, the Comedy Director.

"We were wrong. We had to run it last week and we are going to run it thrice during the Harare International Festival of Arts (HIFA)."

Carol Magenga plays Grace Mugabe, Khetani Banda as the former Zimbabwean president and Charles Munganasa as the former army commander General Costantino Chiwenga.

HIFA is an annual, week-long event that brings international artists to Zimbabwe.

Read More