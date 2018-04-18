More than 200 child soldiers freed in South Sudan

Story highlights "Reintegration is the most difficult part of the release process," officials say

19,000 children serving in the ranks of armed forces and groups in South Sudan

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) More than 200 child soldiers have been freed in South Sudan, according to UNICEF.

One hundred and twelve boys and 95 girls, some as young as 14, were freed at a special 'laying down of arms ceremony' organized by UNICEF Tuesday in the town of Yambio, in the south west of the country.

The UN agency said it hoped to release around 1,000 more child soldiers in coming months and has freed more than 500 child soldiers so far this year.

Thousands of children have been forced to join the military and other armed groups in South Sudan since the oil-rich country became engulfed in civil war in 2013.

Around 19,000 children are serving in the ranks of armed forces and groups in the country, according to figures released by the organization.

