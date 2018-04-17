The ACLU says there's a large disparity in police stops in area where Starbucks arrest happened

(CNN) The area of Philadelphia where two men were arrested while waiting at a Starbucks last week has what the American Civil Liberties Union calls "the highest racial disparities in pedestrian stops in the entire city."

The ACLU said its research shows African-Americans made up 67% of pedestrian stops in Philadelphia's Ninth District in 2017, even though the area's population is only 3% black.

"Commissioner Ross, [Ninth District] Capt. [Danielle] Vales, and [Ninth District] Lt. [Jeff] Rabinovitch also have failed the people of Philadelphia by allowing this district to continuously, year after year, have the highest rates of racial disparities in stops," Shuford said. "Are black people not welcome in this neighborhood? That's the message that is sent by police officers who repeatedly stop African-Americans there without cause."