Police release 911 call in arrest of black Starbucks customers

(CNN) The 911 call that brought police to a Starbucks in Philadelphia, resulting in the arrest of two African-American customers, lasted only seconds.

"Hi, I have two gentlemen at my café that are refusing to make a purchase or leave. I'm at the Starbucks at 18th and Spruce," a Starbucks employee told police last Thursday shortly after 4:30 p.m.

The brief 911 call was among recordings released Tuesday by the Philadelphia Police. Authorities also released dispatch and officer communications.

The men had initially asked to use the restroom inside the Starbucks but were told the cafe's bathrooms were for customers only. They then sat at a table without making a purchase, which many observers have noted is a common occurrence at the franchise's locations.

A manager called police after the men declined to leave the premises because, they said, they were waiting for an acquaintance.

