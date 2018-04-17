(CNN) A Southwest Airlines plane flying from New York to Dallas had to make an emergency landing Tuesday morning in Philadelphia after one of its engines was damaged, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

"We left LaGuardia heading to Dallas, and we were west of Philly when we lost the left-side engine and diverted to Philly," said Kristopher Johnson, who told CNN he was sitting toward the front of Flight 1380.

"Shrapnel hit the window causing a serious injury. No other details about that. Several medical personnel on the flight tended to the injured passenger."

The flight-tracking site, Flightaware, confirms the Boeing 737 was over southeast Pennsylvania when it made a dramatic turn back to Philadelphia. One passenger was transported to the hospital, according to CNN affiliates.

The crew reported damage to one of the aircraft's engines as well as the fuselage and a window, the FAA said in a statement. Passengers used air stairs to disembark the aircraft, the statement said.

Read More