Southwest flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia

(CNN) A Southwest Airlines plane flying from New York to Dallas had to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia on Tuesday morning after one of its engines malfunctioned, according to a passenger.

"We left LaGuardia heading to Dallas and we were west of Philly when we lost the left-side engine and diverted to Philly," said Kristopher Johnson, who told CNN he was sitting toward the front of Flight 1380.

"Shrapnel hit the window causing a serious injury. No other details about that. Several medical personnel on the flight tended to the injured passenger."

The flight-tracking site, Flightaware, confirms the Boeing 737 was over southeast Pennsylania when it made a dramatic turn back to Philadelphia. One passenger was transported to the hospital, according to CNN affiliates.

"All of the sudden we heard this loud bang, rattling," Johnson said. "Felt like one of the engines went out. Oxygen masks dropped."

