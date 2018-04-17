This Oklahoma school district wants to send every student to the Capitol

(CNN) The teachers' walkout is over. Now it's time for students to head to the state capital.

For two weeks, Blanchard Public Schools were shut down as teachers swarmed the Capitol in Oklahoma City to demand more school funding and higher raises.

They didn't get what they wanted. But they got a huge wake-up call on how the Legislature actually works.

It's a lesson that Blanchard Superintendent Jim Beckham wants students to witness, too.

"Our teachers are in the process of taking field trips each day to Oklahoma City ... taking groups of students each day not to lobby lawmakers, but just to view the legislative process," Beckham said.

