She survived cancer three times. Hypothermia wasn't going to stop her from finishing the Boston Marathon

(CNN) Thought a cold rain and hypothermia were going to stop Mary Shertenlieb from finishing the Boston Marathon? You obviously don't know her.

She's battled and beat cancer -- three times -- after all.

So when she had to stop running the marathon Monday after about 15 miles of it, there was no doubt in her mind she was going to finish.

And finish she did. Several hours after stopping because she was showing signs of hypothermia, Shertenlieb crossed the finish line, with her husband Rich by her side. She was the last person to complete this year's marathon.

"My knees are giving out and Rich was like, 'You've got this, you've got this,'" Shertenlieb told CNN affiliate WHDH