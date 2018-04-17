Breaking News

'Weathered but wiser' — Around-the-world sailors learn hard lessons

By Kellie Pollock, for CNN

Updated 5:34 AM ET, Tue April 17, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Former CNN producer Kellie Pollock and her husband Jonathan gave up their jobs to sail around the world. Kellie gives their boat, &quot;Boomerang&quot;, a good polish before its maiden voyage.
Photos: Giving up work to sail around the world
Former CNN producer Kellie Pollock and her husband Jonathan gave up their jobs to sail around the world. Kellie gives their boat, "Boomerang", a good polish before its maiden voyage.
Hide Caption
1 of 15
&quot;Boomerang&quot; lives up to her name and gets towed back to the UK six and a half hours after setting sail. A length of rope had become tangled in the boat&#39;s propeller.
Photos: Giving up work to sail around the world
"Boomerang" lives up to her name and gets towed back to the UK six and a half hours after setting sail. A length of rope had become tangled in the boat's propeller.
Hide Caption
2 of 15
The only way to remove the rope was to haul the boat out of the water.
Photos: Giving up work to sail around the world
The only way to remove the rope was to haul the boat out of the water.
Hide Caption
3 of 15
The rope brought the boat to a complete stand still in the English Channel.
Photos: Giving up work to sail around the world
The rope brought the boat to a complete stand still in the English Channel.
Hide Caption
4 of 15
Jonathan rugs up for his three-hour watch on the 12-day journey from the UK to Gibraltar. This photo was taken just off the infamous Cape Finisterre.
Photos: Giving up work to sail around the world
Jonathan rugs up for his three-hour watch on the 12-day journey from the UK to Gibraltar. This photo was taken just off the infamous Cape Finisterre.
Hide Caption
5 of 15
Kellie feels the cold during the bitterly cold journey to Gibraltar.
Photos: Giving up work to sail around the world
Kellie feels the cold during the bitterly cold journey to Gibraltar.
Hide Caption
6 of 15
Kellie takes the helm en route to Gibraltar, looking out over the waters just off the Portuguese coast.
Photos: Giving up work to sail around the world
Kellie takes the helm en route to Gibraltar, looking out over the waters just off the Portuguese coast.
Hide Caption
7 of 15
One of the dolphins that accompanied the boat during the four-day crossing of the notorious Bay of Biscay.
Photos: Giving up work to sail around the world
One of the dolphins that accompanied the boat during the four-day crossing of the notorious Bay of Biscay.
Hide Caption
8 of 15
The Rock of Gibraltar put on a spectacular show as Boomerang arrived after following 12 days at sea.
Photos: Giving up work to sail around the world
The Rock of Gibraltar put on a spectacular show as Boomerang arrived after following 12 days at sea.
Hide Caption
9 of 15
With nothing on the horizon, the open ocean is perfect place to capture stunning sunsets -- like this one in the Atlantic.
Photos: Giving up work to sail around the world
With nothing on the horizon, the open ocean is perfect place to capture stunning sunsets -- like this one in the Atlantic.
Hide Caption
10 of 15
Sunrise is one of the couple&#39;s favorite times of day, captured here on a bumpy crossing between Mallorca and Sardinia.
Photos: Giving up work to sail around the world
Sunrise is one of the couple's favorite times of day, captured here on a bumpy crossing between Mallorca and Sardinia.
Hide Caption
11 of 15
The morning after Kellie and Jonathan sailed over a rope during their first night sail. The calmness of the sea belied the anxiety on board.
Photos: Giving up work to sail around the world
The morning after Kellie and Jonathan sailed over a rope during their first night sail. The calmness of the sea belied the anxiety on board.
Hide Caption
12 of 15
&quot;Boomerang&quot; is pictured anchored in the middle of Cala San Miguel in Ibiza, the kind of idyllic setting they envisaged when they bought the boat.
Photos: Giving up work to sail around the world
"Boomerang" is pictured anchored in the middle of Cala San Miguel in Ibiza, the kind of idyllic setting they envisaged when they bought the boat.
Hide Caption
13 of 15
Jonathan hands over the helm to Kellie off the coast of Mallorca.
Photos: Giving up work to sail around the world
Jonathan hands over the helm to Kellie off the coast of Mallorca.
Hide Caption
14 of 15
Jonathan looks surprisingly happy to be in the &quot;nautical naughty step&quot; after it ran out of fuel.
Photos: Giving up work to sail around the world
Jonathan looks surprisingly happy to be in the "nautical naughty step" after it ran out of fuel.
Hide Caption
15 of 15
02 round the world voyageboat clean03 round the world voyageTow04 round the world voyagehaul out06 round the world voyagegoliath07 round the world voyagejp on watch08 round the world voyagerugged up09 round the world voyagekellie watch10 round the world voyagebiscay dolphin11 round the world voyageGibraltar12 round the world voyagesunset13 round the world voyagesunrise14 round the world voyagesunrise215 round the world voyageidyllic cove16 round the world voyageshift change17 round the world voyagenaughty step

Kellie Pollock worked for CNN International as a producer, before she left to sail round the world.

(CNN)"I just need to sit under a tree for a while."

These were the words of my grab-life-by-the-scruff-of-the-neck husband after finishing our first six months bobbing about in the sea.
Our decision to sell up, buy a boat and sail around the world had been slightly more challenging than anticipated.
We had begun the journey with much bravado on our 46-foot yacht "Boomerang" in the UK and ended our first stint weathered and wiser in Sardinia.
    During that time, we'd clocked up a rescue from the coast guard thanks to a huge rope we collected around our propeller, two haul outs to get the sail drive fixed, a couple of leaks and countless days in marinas trying to get various gauges and gadgets repaired.
    Read More
    There had been near misses with unidentified vessels on night sails, close calls with erratic powerboat owners in Ibiza and way too much rowing in a fuel-hungry dinghy.
    Sailing the world: A bumpy ride on the seas
    Sailing the world: A bumpy ride on the seas

      JUST WATCHED

      Sailing the world: A bumpy ride on the seas

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Sailing the world: A bumpy ride on the seas 02:38
    Needless to say, when faced with the choice of living aboard the boat in a marina for the winter or abandoning ship, we chose to hightail it back home to Australia.
    Our official reason for that decision is that we didn't want to derail our mission to live in eternal sunshine. The real reason is that we're just not that hardcore yet.
    Despite any trauma suffered during our initiation into sailing, it felt like we were abandoning a child as we climbed into the taxi and headed to the airport.
    "Boomerang" had been our home for the past six months and the vessel of an incredible journey, both geographically and personally.
    READ: 'Planet doomed unless ocean health improves' -- around-the-world yachtswoman
    We had come to understand that a new boat, like anything, comes with teething problems. You are essentially taking a new home and tossing it all over the place.
    Screws will come loose. Any weaknesses will very quickly be exposed.
    Every time something broke and Jonathan declared, "We're taking it back," I would recite the mantra of our engineer Toby Hague -- "The biggest mistake new boat owners make is selling up in the first nine months."
    Why? Because that's how long it takes to get through the teething problems. Only then do you have a boat that's ready to sail around the world.
    Kellie takes the helm during the crossing from the UK to Gibraltar.
    Kellie takes the helm during the crossing from the UK to Gibraltar.

    Survival instincts

    And it's not just the boat that needs to be broken in. As novice sailors with the sum total of 28 days experience before we set off on our maiden voyage, we, too, needed to adapt to life at sea.
    Physically, our cores strengthened because of the constant effort to keep ourselves upright. We are now "boat nimble" and move about with confidence and dexterity rather than like drunken sailors.
    We are now becoming "nautical savvy" in that we know the NATO alphabet, can do a calculation known as dead reckoning, read a radar and know what a halyard, bimini, snubber line, windlass and luff is.
    Our rope skills are vastly improved, although Jonathan would argue that I still slip in the odd "Kellie knot" -- an alleged work of macrame that even Houdini would battle to undo.
    The life of windsurfing legend Robby Naish
    The life of windsurfing legend Robby Naish

      JUST WATCHED

      The life of windsurfing legend Robby Naish

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The life of windsurfing legend Robby Naish 22:45
    We, or at least I, sleep in fits because someone on board needs to be vigilant in checking that the anchor isn't slipping and sending us crashing into other boats or cliffs. The depth of Jonathan's ability to sleep is a new revelation for me.
    You think you know someone until you spend six months together, 24/7 in a confined space, faced with all the risks that come with being in unfamiliar and ever-changing environments.
    Our Neanderthal survival instincts have been peaked. Our true natures have emerged and with that, our strengths and weaknesses.
    Jonathan is brilliant at the helm, particularly when it comes to maneuvering the boat in close quarters such as marinas. My husband is most confident when he's in charge because he backs himself.
    I'm better at dealing with matters beyond our control. I'm the troubleshooter, jumping into action while Jonathan is below deck in the fetal position furiously rubbing his lucky rabbit's foot and incanting, "There's no place like home, there's no place like home."
    READ: How to sail around the world in 42 days
    The Volvo Ocean Race in Australia
    Volvo Ocean Race sunset

      JUST WATCHED

      The Volvo Ocean Race in Australia

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The Volvo Ocean Race in Australia 22:32

    Beautiful world

    We are yet to adapt to night sailing. There is nothing instinctive about identifying the distance, direction and type of boats coming at you out there in the pitch black on a rolling sea. That kind of comfort can only come with experience.
    As nerve-wracking as these night sails can be, they are also extraordinary experiences. The sky is simply immense and there aren't enough words to describe the abundance and beauty of the stars. It is beyond belief.
    And the sea itself is full of magical sights. As the boat moves through the water it churns up algae that leaves the most spectacular phosphorescent trail in your wake. It's like a tail of fairy lights.
    Dolphins create a similar glowing trail and look like torpedoes as they crisscross their way underneath the boat, surfing on the boat's wake.
    The world looks completely different from the sea.
    There is nothing hindering the horizon so every day you are rewarded with the most spectacular sunrises and sunsets.
    READ: Sailor's mystery disappearance spawns two movies
    Drone photography at the Volvo Ocean Race
    Volvo Ocean Race AkzoNobel start

      JUST WATCHED

      Drone photography at the Volvo Ocean Race

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Drone photography at the Volvo Ocean Race 03:00
    We have sailed into the most beautiful and welcoming villages and ports along the coasts of Spain, the Balearics, Sardinia and Corsica that we would never have experienced had we not sold up and bought a boat.
    READ: Why the next America's Cup is going back to basics
    There were a great many challenges in our first six months on board "Boomerang," but these were overwhelmed by the multitude of rewards. Now, having spent a few months back on terra firma, we are feeling the pull of the sea as strongly as a spring tide.
    Visit cnn.com/sailing for more news, features and videos
    We know that more difficulties await us in our second season, but so, too, do the Mediterranean's most spectacular sights and a growing appreciation of just how beautiful the world really is.