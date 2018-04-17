The single weirdest thing James Comey has said about Donald Trump

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump doesn't laugh.

That's according to former FBI Director James Comey, who told ABC's George Stephanopoulos that he developed a bit of an obsession with Trump's lack of mirth after the President fired him last May.

Here's the exchange between Comey and Stephanopoulos on the lack of laughter:

STEPHANOPOULOS: You notice something else -- during that dinner. You say the President didn't laugh.

COMEY: Yeah, not at all. And I was struck by it. So struck by it, it stayed with me, that I've never seen him laugh. Not in public, not in private. And at a dinner with someone -- I mean, I'm not a comedian but I occasionally say something that's funny that people chuckle with each other.