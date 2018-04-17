Trump and Abe aim to lessen tension over trade and North Korea

West Palm Beach, Florida (CNN) President Donald Trump is opening up his Florida estate to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday for a summit both men hope can smooth over differences on North Korea and trade.

It's the second time Trump has welcomed Abe to Mar-a-Lago. In February last year, the two men conferred on the dining patio after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had ordered the test launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile. Fourteen months later, Trump is preparing for talks with Kim, leaving Abe feeling sidelined.

Japanese officials have signaled Abe will raise his concerns about direct talks during his two-day summit with Trump. White House aides say Trump will take those concerns into serious consideration as he prepares for the historic talks with Kim.

But there is little to suggest Trump will be deterred from holding the meeting with North Korea's leader, which is expected by late May or early June.

"I am in Florida and looking forward to my meeting with Prime Minister Abe of Japan. Working on Trade and Military Security," Trump tweeted on Tuesday morning

