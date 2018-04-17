Happy Tax Day! Donald Trump still has never released his tax returns!

(CNN) The White House made an announcement about President Donald Trump's taxes on Tuesday!

"The President filed an extension for his 2017 tax return, as do many Americans with complex returns," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. "He will file his tax return by the extension deadline of October 15, 2018."

Not the tax returns announcement you were expecting out of the White House? It should be.

With a midnight Tuesday deadline for all Americans to file their taxes (or seek an extension ala Trump), it's a good time to remember this fact: The President of the United States has still never released any detailed -- or un-detailed -- information about his tax returns.

That makes him the only modern president to refuse to do so. He was also the only modern-era major party presidential nominee not to release any sort of tax return information. History!