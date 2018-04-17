Stormy Daniels releases sketch of man who allegedly threatened her over Trump affair

Washington (CNN) Stormy Daniels released a composite sketch on Tuesday of the man she alleges threatened her in 2011 and is offering a $100,000 reward to anyone who can identify the perpetrator.

The disclosure of the drawing and the announcement of the monetary reward on ABC's "The View" mark yet another theatrical twist in the dramatic public feud between the porn star and President Donald Trump. Daniels alleges that she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006 and that she signed a secret agreement just days before the 2016 election in exchange for the promise to stay quiet about the alleged affair. She is now suing Trump in the hopes of voiding that agreement.

The development also comes at a grave moment for a key figure in the Daniels saga -- Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. Cohen claims to have orchestrated the non-disclosure agreement with Daniels and says he used $130,000 of his own money to pay her off. Last week, the FBI raided Cohen's home, office and hotel room in New York City. Sources said authorities seized information related to Stephanie Clifford, Daniels' legal name, and that the search included bank records.

Daniels, recounting the alleged 2011 incident on "The View," said that what she remembers "so clearly about him was that nothing looked alarming about the way he looked at first."

At the top of the sketch, it states that the man is between 5'9" and 6' tall, between his 30s and early 40s, and with a lean but "fit" body type.