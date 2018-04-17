Mike Pompeo secretly met with Kim Jong Un

Washington (CNN) CIA Director Mike Pompeo traveled to North Korea over Easter weekend for a meeting with leader Kim Jong Un, sources confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.

One source said Pompeo took only intelligence officials with him on the trip, no White House or State Department officials.

The White House declined to comment on news of the visit after The Washington Post first reported , citing two sources with direct knowledge of the trip, that Pompeo had made the top-secret visit as an envoy for President Donald Trump.

News of the secret meeting broke as Trump hosted a visit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Florida.

Trump confirmed Tuesday while alongside Abe that the US and North Korea are having discussions at "very high levels" in preparation for an anticipated meeting between Trump and Kim.

Read More