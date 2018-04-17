Teachers, Democrats reject Kentucky gov's apology over sexual assault remarks

Washington (CNN) Some Kentucky teachers and politicians aren't ready to forgive Gov. Matt Bevin for suggesting that a teachers' strike left children vulnerable to sexual assault.

On Friday, the Republican governor said that he could "guarantee" that "somewhere in Kentucky today a child was sexually assaulted that was left at home because there was nobody there to watch them."

The governor's comments were met with bipartisan criticism and Bevin has since issued an apology.

In a video posted to YouTube , the governor said that "many people have been confused or hurt or just misunderstand what it was that I was trying to communicate," adding, "I apologize for those who have been hurt by the things that were said. It was not my intent whatsoever."

That apology, however, is getting pushback.