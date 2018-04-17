US says it plans to transfer accused American ISIS fighter from custody

Washington (CNN) The US intends to relinquish custody of an American citizen accused of fighting for ISIS within days, potentially averting a looming showdown over his detention that is calling into question the legal underpinning of the US war against ISIS.

In a filing entered Tuesday in DC federal court, the government said it plans to transfer the man, identified in documents only as John Doe, to the control of a foreign country, the name of which has been redacted.

Doe is a dual US-Saudi citizen and has been held as an enemy combatant in Iraq since September, when he was turned over to American forces by a US-backed militia in Syria.

The case, pending before Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, has brought rare judicial scrutiny of the post-9/11 Authorization for Use of Military Force, which the government is relying on in part to justify Doe's detention, and how it applies to ISIS, a group that did not exist when that statute was passed. A Justice Department attorney said earlier this month in court that the government would likely move to dismiss the case as moot if Doe is transferred out of US custody.

