Washington (CNN) Embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who is already facing calls to resign over an extramarital affair and abuse allegations, was accused Tuesday by the state's attorney general of obtaining a charity donor list without permission.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announced that his office had "uncovered evidence of wrongdoing" by the governor that he could be charged or prosecuted for related to an investigation into a veterans charity Greitens founded.

Hawley told reporters at a news conference that his office had found evidence that the governor obtained an electronic donor list from the charity The Mission Continues without permission and used the internal list for "political fundraising."

"If proven, these acts could amount to the unauthorized taking and use of property -- in this case electronic property. Under Missouri law, this is known as computer tampering and given the value of the list in question, it is a felony," Hawley said.

Hawley, who is seeking the Republican nomination for the US Senate race challenging incumbent Democrat Claire McCaskill, said the decision to charge Greitens is ultimately that of St. Louis circuit attorney Kim Gardner, the local prosecutor in the place where the purported criminal acts were committed, and he stressed that the deadline of the statute of limitations is fast approaching.