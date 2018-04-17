10 things to remember about Donald Trump's taxes

Washington (CNN) Happy Tax Day! You have until midnight tonight to file with the IRS -- or, like President Donald Trump -- to ask for an extension.

In honor of this worst of "holidays, " here are 10 things you shouldn't forget about Trump's taxes.

1. Trump has never released any year of tax returns.

2. He is the first major party presidential candidate not to release any returns.

3. He is the first president in the modern era not to release any tax returns.