Another GOP congressman announces he's resigning

Washington (CNN) Pennsylvania GOP Rep. Charlie Dent announced Tuesday he is resigning in the "coming weeks," a decision that came after he first said he'd be retiring at the end of his term in Congress.

The moderate Republican tweeted the decision came after discussions with his family and "careful reflection."

"I am especially proud of the work I have done to give voice to the sensible center in our country that is often overlooked or ignored," he said in the statement. "It is my intention to aggressively advocate for responsible governance and pragmatic solutions in the coming years."

Already, 43 House Republicans have announced this cycle they are retiring, running for another office or resigning outright, including Dent and House Speaker Paul Ryan. Democrats, who need to pick up about two dozen seats to reclaim control of the House, are hoping that President Donald Trump's unpopularity helps lead to a blue wave in this fall's midterm elections.

