Washington (CNN) Former Rep. Blake Farenthold resigned from his seat in Congress before the House Ethics Committee could rule against him in its investigation surrounding allegations of sexual harassment, according to the office of a Democratic lawmaker on the panel.

The Texas Republican resigned after the committee gave Farenthold a heads-up about its coming decision, California Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier's office told CNN on Tuesday.

Farenthold announced he would retire a few months after news broke he used taxpayer money to pay a settlement of $84,000 to a former aide who accused him of sexual harassment and other improper conduct.

The House Ethics Committee announced late last year it would investigate Farenthold for allegations of sexual harassment from his former aide, Lauren Greene, who received the $84,000 settlement after she sued Farenthold in December 2014 for gender discrimination, sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.