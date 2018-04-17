Trump orders flags to half-staff for Barbara Bush

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump late Tuesday ordered flags lowered to half-staff through Saturday night in memory of former first lady Barbara Bush, who died earlier Tuesday at the age of 92.

And the White House Historical Association announced Tuesday that members of the public who wish to sign the official condolence book for Bush can do so beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The condolence book will be at the White House Visitor Center, steps from the White House, at 1450 Pennsylvania Ave. NW in Washington. The center is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to the public, according to the historical association.

Members of the public also can pay their respects Friday as Bush's body lies in repose at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston. An invitation-only funeral will be Saturday at Second Baptist Church.

Read More