Rand Paul: Trump should trust his gut on Syria

Rand Paul is a US senator from Kentucky. He serves on the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Just over two weeks ago, at a rally in Ohio, President Trump reiterated his long-held belief that the United States should get out of the Syrian civil war, that it was not in our national interest. We should bring our troops home where they "belong," as he stated clearly.

This was not surprising, since there are dozens of on-the-record statements from the President over the years along these lines, including giving this same advice to his predecessor, President Obama.

Rand Paul

I agreed with President Trump in 2013. I agreed with him two weeks ago. In fact, I led the fight in 2013 to stop President Obama from involving us more in Syria, and I've been saying ever since that we have no mission there.

Yet, last week, we involved ourselves further, bombing multiple targets against the government of Syria. There was no authorization for this strike from Congress, nor one for any involvement in this civil war, and no long-term military mission to be achieved by it. Those facts are increasingly evident in our foreign policy around the world, and it is something we should all be paying more attention to.

Read More