Ryan Zinke's not a geologist, he just plays one on TV

Jill Filipovic is a journalist based in New York and Nairobi, Kenya, and the author of the book "The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness." Follow her on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Ryan Zinke, the secretary of the interior, is a geologist -- just like Lionel Richie is an economist, Julianna Margulies is an art historian, Ron Jeremy is a special education teacher and Rowan Atkinson (better known as Mr. Bean) is an electrical engineer.

Zinke, who has repeatedly stated "I am a geologist" to support his disastrous environmental policies, was really a geology major in college 34 years ago and hasn't held a job as a geologist since. He attended the University of Oregon on a football scholarship, and picked his major "as a result of closing my eyes and randomly pointing to a major from the academic catalog," he wrote in his autobiography. After graduation, he entered the military and became a Navy SEAL.

If a college major alone qualifies someone as a professional, should Mr. Bean (electrical engineering, Queens College, Oxford, 1975) rewire the White House? Would President Donald Trump hire Lionel Richie (economics, Tuskegee University , 1974) to run the Federal Reserve?

Let's hope Trump doesn't come up with that last idea himself. It could happen.

In an administration populated by officials woefully unqualified for their jobs and yet suddenly possessing vast political power, sans experience -- beginning with our reality TV star President and moving all the way down -- Zinke is notable only for having tried to fudge the facts. (He knows enough, at least, to recognize that he should know something but doesn't.)