The world's press needs to put Netanyahu on notice

Robert Mahoney is the deputy executive director at the Committee to Protect Journalists. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Israel still refuses to learn the lesson that live fire is not a means of crowd control. Palestinian journalist Yasser Murtaja paid the price for that failure this month when an Israeli sniper mortally wounded him as Murtaja covered protests at the Gaza-Israel border fence.

The 30-year-old freelance photographer and documentarian was wearing a flak jacket with the word "PRESS" emblazoned across it. He was clearly not a protester and not a threat to the soldiers and paramilitary police hundreds of yards away. Yet a single shot entered his side where a vest provides no protection.

Five other journalists were wounded by gunfire that day, raising questions among reporters about whether the press was being deliberately targeted. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) denied targeting reporters and said it would investigate Murtaja's death.

But journalists, both local and foreign, can't wait for the outcome of that investigation. They need to know now that they can venture out to cover demonstrations without being hit by snipers, whom the IDF placed along the border fence in the lead-up to the protests. After all, journalists are civilians and are entitled to the protection of international humanitarian law.

That said, the possibility of more deaths among journalists, not to mention the protesters, in the coming weeks remains real.