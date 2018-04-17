The electric supercars lighting up 2018

Photos: Driving the future Tesla Model S P100D – Described as "the funnest car I've ever driven" by none other than Kanye West, the Tesla Model S is now being used for a new zero emissions racing series organized by Electric GT. Hide Caption 1 of 32

Tesla Model S P100D – Details of the EGT Championship were unveiled in April, with the inaugural season set to commence in the southern Spanish city of Jerez on November 3, 2018.

Rimac Concept Two – Able to accelerate from 0-60mph in just 1.85 seconds, the all-electric Rimac Concept Two is one of the fastest cars ever made.

Rimac Concept Two – Unveiled at March's Geneva Motor Show, the Croatian hypercar boasts top speeds of 258mph (412kph) and is claimed to be "as capable on track as it is crossing continents." It can travel a quarter of a mile -- from standstill -- in just 9.1 seconds.

Rimac Concept Two – Designers claim the Concept Two has a range of over 400 miles (650km.) With facial recognition in lieu of a traditional key, it's one of numerous electric supercar concepts lighting up 2018.

Aston Martin Lagonda – Offering a "new kind of luxury mobility," the interior design of the Aston Martin Lagonda Vision was overseen by Savile Row tailors.

Aston Martin Lagonda – As well as lush carpets of silk and cashmere, the self-driving car boasts front seats that rotate 180 degrees to facilitate face-to-face conversation on the move.

Lamborghini Terzo Millennio – Designed in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the new Lamborghini concept is like nothing else on the road.

Lamborghini Terzo Millennio – Italian for "Third Millennium," the Terzo Millenio would not look out of place in a sci-fi movie.

Lamborghini Terzo Millennio – Stefano Domenicali, Lamborghini CEO and Chairman, said the project "intends to write an important page in the future of super sports cars."

LVCHI Auto Venere – All-electric four-seater saloon from China, the LVCHI Auto Venere claims to have a range of 403 miles (650km).

LVCHI Auto Venere – It's longer than a Range Rover but that doesn't stop it shifting. The Auto Venere can reportedly accelerate from 0-100kph (62mph) in 2.7 seconds, delivering a top speed of 168mph (270kph).

RENAULT EZ-GO – Designed to transport up to to six passengers simultaneously, the EZ-GO concept is Renault's "vision of shared urban mobility."

RENAULT EZ-GO – The shared, electric driverless vehicle has been "built for the city" and has level four autonomous technology, meaning it would be able to handle all routine circumstances on recognizable roads.

Nissan IMx KURO – The days of the steering wheel may soon be over. Most controls aboard the IMx Kuro can be controlled via hand gestures and eye movements, according to the Japanese manufacturer.

Nissan IMx KURO – Brain-to-Vehicle, or B2V, technology enables the KURO to interpret signals from the human brain, speeding up reaction times and paving the way for cars that learn from each other. Should the driver wish to sit back and let the car do the work, its seats recline and the steering wheel retracts into the dashboard.

Volkswagen I.D. Vizzion – Expected to hit the roads by "2022 at the latest," the I.D. Vizzion is also designed to be used predominantly with voice and gesture.

Volkswagen I.D. Vizzion – The car, unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, is said to boast a range of 413 miles (665km) between charges and level five autonomous driving -- meaning it can handle any situation a human could negotiate.

Jaguar I-Pace – Capable of accelerating from 0-60mph in 4.5 seconds, the first ever all-electric Jaguar has 395bhp and a range of 298 miles.

Jaguar I-Pace – "Every Jaguar feels like no other car on the road," says a statement from the iconic British manufacturer. "Moving to all-electric power doesn't change this."

Elextra – With a "revolutionary" four-wheel drive powertrain developing 671bhp, the Elextra will reportedly move from standstill to 62mph (100 kph) in less than 2.3 seconds.

Elextra – The Swiss-German built four-door car will have its top speed limited to 155mph (250 kph) but it boasts a range of over 600km on a single charge.

Hyundai Le Fil Rouge – Hyunda claim the Le Fil Rouge adheres to the golden ratio -- a mathematical pattern found in nature -- culminating in a "sensuous sportiness."

Hyundai Le Fil Rouge – French for "common thread," Hyundai claim Le Fil Rouge is a car that connects Hyundai's past, present and future designs.

Electra Meccanica Solo – This one-seater offering might not be the fastest -- boasting estimated top speeds of just 82mph (130kph) -- but the diminutive three wheeler will zip you around the city where few other cars can go for just $15,500.

Tesla Model X – Described as the "safest SUV ever," the new Model X seats seven but can accelerate from 0-60mph in just 2.9 seconds.

BMW i Vision Dynamics – An amalgamation of the BMW i3 and BMW i8, the i Vision Dynamics concept has a range of 373 miles and accelerates from 0-62mph in four seconds.

Mini Electric Concept Car – Expect to see all-electric Minis on the roads by 2019, marking the 60th anniversary of the legendary marque's first car.

Maruti Suzuki Electric e-Survivor – A four-wheel drive SUV concept from India, the futuristic looking e-Survivor will be powered by dual electric motors on each wheel and be equipped for autonomous travel.

Techrules Ren RS – Designed for track use only, the Chinese single-seat Techrules Ren RS can be configured with up to six electric motors, delivering up to 1,287bhp.

Techrules Ren RS – That lets it travel from 0-62mph (0-100kph) in three seconds with a max speed of 205mph (330kph).