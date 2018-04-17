(CNN) A team of international chemical weapons experts will on Wednesday visit the site of a suspected gas attack in the Syrian city of Douma, a Russian military official said, rejecting accusations that Russia and Syria were blocking access to the area.

Russia has been in a war of words with Western leaders since the April 7 strike in Douma which left dozens of people dead. The United States, Britain and France blamed the incident on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime and responded with airstrikes on several Syrian sites over the weekend. Russia is Assad's most powerful ally and has helped turn the tide of the Syrian war in his favor.

The UK envoy to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Peter Wilson, said Monday that a fact-finding team had been in Syria since Saturday but had been denied access to Douma

"Wednesday is when we expect the arrival of the OPCW experts and Russia is not preventing this in any way," the military official, Igor Kirilov, told journalists at The Hague late Monday.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov had earlier said the team's arrival was hampered by the weekend airstrikes.