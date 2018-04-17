Man's second face transplant is a world first

(CNN) A man in Paris has become the world's first to successfully receive two facial transplants.

"It is his second transplant but his third face," Lantieri said. "This shows that a face is an organ like any organ that can be transplanted and retransplanted."

'Great strength' and 'great spirit'

It was 2016 when Hamon started to show clinical signs of chronic rejection of his first face transplant. Then, in October 2017, he was once again registered on the French Agency of Biomedicine's national waiting list for a new face.

Photos: Photos: Face transplant patients Photos: Photos: Face transplant patients Face transplant patients – Connie Culp was injured when her husband shot her in 2004. She underwent a near-total face transplant at the Cleveland Clinic in 2008 -- the first operation of its kind in the United States. Hide Caption 1 of 7 Photos: Photos: Face transplant patients Face transplant patients – James Maki fell onto the electrified third rail at a Boston subway station on June 30, 2005, destroying the entire of the core of his face. Now after having a transplant, he's in the process of getting eight false teeth implanted in his mouth and a new set of dentures. He says he can't wait to eat a rib-eye steak. Hide Caption 2 of 7 Photos: Photos: Face transplant patients Face transplant patients – Dallas Wiens lost almost his entire face from burns in 2008. He underwent the first full facial transplant in the country in 2011. Hide Caption 3 of 7 Photos: Photos: Face transplant patients Face transplant patients – Mitch Hunter suffered significant injury after a car accident in 2001. After a face transplant, he now has near-normal sensation, and his speech has continued to improve. Hide Caption 4 of 7 Photos: Photos: Face transplant patients Face transplant patients – Charla Nash was mauled by a friend's chimpanzee and underwent a face transplant in May 2011 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. Hide Caption 5 of 7 Photos: Photos: Face transplant patients Face transplant patients – Richard Norris had a gun accident in 1997, and wore a surgical mask for 15 years to hide his face from the world. He is shown, left, in high school in 1993; center, after the gunshot injury; right, after face transplant surgery. Hide Caption 6 of 7 Photos: Photos: Face transplant patients Face transplant patients – Carmen Blandin Tarleton became disfigured after her estranged husband doused her with industrial-strength lye. After a face transplant, she says she's "thrilled" and has a new goal: to kiss her boyfriend. Hide Caption 7 of 7

Transplant rejection occurs when a recipient's immune system attacks the transplanted organ or tissue. A chronic type of rejection can take place over many years, and the body's constant immune response can slowly damage the transplanted organ or tissue.

The seriousness of Hamon's rejection required a complete excision of his face in November. For three months, after the removal of his first transplant up until the second transplantation, Hamon lived without a face in his hospital room, unable to see, speak or hear, CNN affiliate BFMTV reported.

During that time, Lantieri said, he was most inspired by Hamon's "great strength" and "great spirit" and how he never complained, "even when he was in the dark with no face for three months."

Lantieri and his colleagues began Hamon's second face transplantation on a Tuesday afternoon in January, and the surgery ended in the early morning of the following day.

"I'm 43 years old, the donor was 22 years old, so I was 22 years old," Hamon humorously told BFMTV of his procedure.

Hamon underwent immunological therapy to lower the risk of rejecting the second transplant. He also received psychological support and speech therapy, which will continue for many months.

After a total of eight months in the hospital, Hamon has now been discharged for a week and will spend time with his family, Lantieri said.

'This is new for the field of face transplantation'

Dr. Maria Siemionow, a professor of orthopedic surgery in the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine, said Hamon's second transplant marks a significant moment in the medical field.

She was not involved in his case but led the first face transplantation in the United States in 2008. Around the world, at least 39 face transplantations have been performed, she said.

"The fact that Dr. Lantieri was able to perform a second face transplantation on this recipient is the first case of its kind for the face transplant field," Siemionow said of Hamon's case.

"Some patients have to have a second kidney, some patients have to have a second heart transplant or a second liver, so in terms of retransplanting or transplanting again in a patient with a solid organ is not new," she said. "But this is new for the field of face transplantation, for sure."