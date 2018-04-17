Maternal death rate in Texas was inflated, new study shows

Story highlights Pregnancy-related deaths in Texas doubled in two years, a 2016 study showed

A new study refutes the data, blaming the discrepancy on human error

(CNN) The maternal mortality rate in Texas inspired headlines in 2016 when a study reported that pregnancy-related deaths there had more than doubled in just two years.

new study published in the same medical journal tamps down the alarm, offering different data that reduce the number of deaths by nearly two-thirds.

Researchers with the Texas Department of State Health Services set out to evaluate the original findings published in the journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology, which, they say, showed 147 maternal deaths in their state in 2012, an unprecedented increase from 2010, 72 deaths. The 2012 number was significant enough to inspire legislative efforts, including the establishment and extension of a maternal mortality and morbidity task force.

What researchers found upon further analysis, which included examinations of medical and autopsy records, was that there were actually 56 -- not 147 -- maternal deaths in 2012. Human error while using an electronic death registration system appears to have been the biggest culprit in the discrepancy.

Electronic filing of death certificates by doctors, justices of the peace and medical examiners grew 44% in Texas from 2010 to 2012, researchers found. Those who filed the certificates most likely clicked on the wrong dropdown menu option when entering pregnancy status, thereby suggesting that more than twice the number of deceased women were pregnant upon their deaths when they were not.

