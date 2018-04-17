Baboons break out of a research center using a barrel and savor a fleeting taste of rebellion

(CNN) Four baboons, having clearly read too much dystopian fiction, escaped a biomedical research lab in San Antonio by climbing a 55-gallon barrel and jumping out of their enclosure.

The Texas Biomedical Research Institute described the escape as an "animal perimeter breach incident," which, in all fairness to the primates, sounds pretty dystopian-fiction-y, so maybe they were onto something.

According to a news release from the TBRI , four baboons upended a large blue barrel (provided to the baboons as an "enrichment tool") and used it to climb out of their circular, open-air housing structure on Saturday.

Three were able to breach said perimeter; the fourth apparently seemed to think better of the idea and returned.

One of them managed to make it past a tree line and onto a nearby street, where it dazzled residents with its iconoclasm and free spirit.

Read More