Theresa May apologizes for treatment of Windrush immigrants

London (CNN) British Prime Minister Theresa May apologized Tuesday for her government's treatment of some Caribbean immigrants to the United Kingdom and insisted they were still welcome in the country.

Speaking at a meeting with Caribbean leaders on Tuesday, May said her government was "genuinely sorry for any anxiety that has been caused."

May's apology came amid widespread condemnation of the government's treatment of the so-called Windrush generation , the first large group of Caribbean migrants to arrive in the UK after World War II.

Theresa May hosts a meeting with leaders and representatives of Caribbean countries at 10 Downing Street.

"I want to reassure you that I take this issue very seriously I will be ensuring the Home Office is dealing with this as well and efficiently and swiftly as they can and giving people every support that we can give them," May said.

"We welcome them and value them and the enormous contribution they have made to this country."

Read More