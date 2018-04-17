Johnny Galecki returns as David in 'Roseanne' reboot

Story highlights The "Big Bang Theory" star will appear as a guest on "Roseanne"

He's said in the past that he is excited for the reboot

(CNN) David is back to climbing in through windows on "Roseanne."

Johnny Galecki will make a guest appearance on Tuesday's episode of the rebooted comedy, returning to his role as David Healy, the husband of Darlene Connor's character played by Sara Gilbert.

The show tweeted a clip Monday which showed David coming in through Darlene's window just like he used to do when they were dating. "David's back, and not much has changed," the tweet said.

"Why are you coming in the widow anyway," Darlene asks.

"Does your dad still live here," David responds.

Read More