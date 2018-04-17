Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran lead Billboard Music Award nominations

(CNN) There's only one word to describe the week Kendrick Lamar is having so far: damn.

Hot off the heels of a Pulitzer Prize win , Lamar scored 15 nominations for the Billboard Music Awards on Tuesday morning, tying with Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars for the most nods of the year.

The three musicians landed nominations in categories like Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, and Top Hot 100 Song.

On Monday, Lamar became the first rapper to win a Pulitzer Prize for his album, "DAMN," which was released in April 2017.

The Pulitzer voting committee called "DAMN" "a virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism."

