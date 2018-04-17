After #Beychella, Beyoncé is donating $100,000 to historically black colleges

(CNN) To celebrate becoming the first Black woman to headline Coachella's 19-year run, Beyonce is donating $100,000 to four historically black colleges and universities.

The singer incorporated references to black culture throughout her history-making performance on Saturday. She kicked off the performance supported by a New Orleans-style brass marching band that gave everyone " HBCU vibes ," Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas said.

Through her BeyGOOD initiative , the singer is launching the "Homecoming Scholars Award Program" for the 2018-2019 academic year, she announced this week.

The program provided four HBCUs -- Xavier, Wilberforce, Tuskegee and Bethune-Cookman Universities -- each a $25,000 scholarship, to award to a student of their choice.

All of the awarded colleges took to social media to express their gratitude and excitement.

