CNN 10 - April 18, 2018

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

April 18, 2018

A pair of cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, a pair of topics for a meeting between the leaders of the U.S. and Japan, and the idea of animals in the workplace: These subjects and more are covered today on CNN 10.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More