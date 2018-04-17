Kim Jong Un's wife afforded new level of respect in North Korean media

(CNN) Ri Sol Ju, wife of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has been afforded a new title in the country's state media, a move that analysts say could signal an evolution in the power structure of the reclusive country.

Referred to in a KCNA report as the "respected First Lady," paired with an honorific reserved for respected members of society, the title is a step up from the usual "comrade" that she had previously been afforded.

North Korea watcher Peter Ward, a writer for NK News , a blog which follows North Korean political developments, posted on Twitter that the change in title was a sign that Ri "is getting her own personality cult."

Signs that Ri Sol Ju is getting her own personality cult. Rodong Sinmun today called her the "Respected Madame Ri Sol Ju", used a special particle (께서) and the honourific verb ending (하시다) usually only reserved for Kim Il Sung, Kim Jong Il and Kim Jong Un, pic.twitter.com/xBVo54DDLa — Peter Ward, 워드 피터，皮得 (@rpcward89) April 15, 2018

Others agree that the move is significant.

"In North Korea, nothing is accidental. Each move is choreographed for a reason," Troy Stangarone, Senior Director, Korea Economic Institute, told CNN.

