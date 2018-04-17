Manila, Philippines (CNN) The Philippine government will deploy dozens of riot police to ensure that tourists don't interfere with a planned six-month cleanup of its famed Boracay island, a police official said Tuesday.

Following its closure on April 26, the government will deploy more than 600 police officers, on the order of President Rodrigo Duterte, adding a 138-strong "crowd dispersal unit" to the tropical paradise's regular force, Chief Superintendent Cesar Binag told journalists.

Citing the potential for heated tempers in the wake of the unpopular forced closure, Binag said that the officers would prevent disturbances, while also laying out contingency plans for possible protests, kidnappings and bombings.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said that the shutdown was unavoidable.

"It was the only way to do it. It's a drastic police measure intended to protect the environment. We wanted to see if we could delay it any further, but apparently, the water quality in Boracay necessitated that the closure be done sooner than later."

