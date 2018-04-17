(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- One person is dead in an incident involving a Southwest plane that experienced engine damage and was forced to make an emergency landing, the National Transportation Safety Board said.
-- Stormy Daniels released a sketch of the man who she says threatened her over an alleged Trump affair.
-- Supreme Court justices nixed part of a law that requires mandatory deportation of immigrants convicted of certain crimes.
-- The two black men whose arrests at a Philly Starbucks ignited protests met with the company's CEO. Starbucks said it will close 8,000 stores on the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias training.
-- Chemical weapons experts visited the Syrian town where an alleged gas attack took place in order to assess the site.
-- Another GOP congressman announced he is resigning.
-- President Trump is meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe today. Follow here for the latest.
-- It's the last day to file your tax returns. If you're having trouble accessing the IRS' online service, you're not alone.
-- A judge again ruled that a jury can consider Bill Cosby's 2005 admission that he intended to use Quaaludes on women he wanted to sleep with.
-- More than 95% of the world's population is breathing in unhealthy air, according to a new report.
-- A study of New York City house mice found that the rodents carry previously unseen viruses as well as bacteria capable of causing life-threatening human illness.
-- Four baboons escaped from a biomedical research lab by jumping out of a 55-gallon barrel and jumping out of their enclosure.