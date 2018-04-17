Canada to return diplomat families from Cuba over health concerns

(CNN) The families of Canadian diplomats in Cuba will return home permanently due to unexplained heath concerns, Canada's government announced Monday.

Cuba will now be designated an "unaccompanied post" meaning that the families of diplomatic staff will not be able to live with them while they are assigned to the country.

"The Government of Canada continues to investigate the potential causes of unusual health symptoms reported in 2017 by some Canadian diplomatic staff and dependents posted to Havana, Cuba," Global Affairs Canada wrote in a statement . "The symptoms include dizziness, headaches and lack of ability to concentrate, amongst others."

The US State Department evacuated non-essential personnel and families from Cuba in 2017, after claims a sophisticated device that operated outside the range of audible sound had been used in an "acoustic attack" on US embassy staff , with Canada also reporting "unusual symptoms affecting Canadian and US diplomatic personnel and their families in Havana."

After more than a year of inquiries, State Department and federal investigators were unable to attribute the source or cause of the ailments, apart from that they "were most likely related to trauma from a non-natural source."

JUST WATCHED State Department pulls employees out of Cuba Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH State Department pulls employees out of Cuba 02:34

Read More