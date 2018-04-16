(CNN) When a 13-year-old boy found a small piece of silver in a field in Germany, he took the first step in what would become a historic recovery in the southern Baltic region.

Thanks to his discovery, preservationists have now salvaged more than 600 coins and pieces of silver jewelry dating back to the 10th century.

Approximately 100 coins from the treasure trove belonged to the Danish King Harald Bluetooth, whose name is used in modern bluetooth phone technology.

According to a statement released by the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern State Office for Culture and Historic Preservation, the teenage boy and a volunteer preservationist located the first silver object in the municipality of Schaprode in January. They reported their find to the office and later contributed to the larger sweep conducted by the entire team of experts.

Because they stayed silent about their initial sighting, the entire treasure trove has been retrieved.