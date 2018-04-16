Breaking News

7 inmates killed in South Carolina prison violence

By Carma Hassan and Chuck Johnston, CNN

Updated 7:08 AM ET, Mon April 16, 2018

Razor wire protects a perimeter of the Lee Correctional Institution in this file photo from 2016.
(CNN)Seven inmates were killed and 17 others were injured in an incident at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, South Carolina, authorities said.

No officers were injured, said Jeffrey Taillon, communications director for the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
The incident started at 7:15 p.m. ET Sunday and involved "multiple inmate altercations in three housing units," Taillon said. The facility was secured at 2:55 a.m. ET Monday.
No additional details were immediately provided on the cause of the incident at the prison.