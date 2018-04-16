Sacramento police release more footage in Stephon Clark shooting

(CNN) The Sacramento Police Department on Monday released hours of additional video footage and 911 calls from a fatal police-involved shooting of an unarmed black man last month that sparked days of protests.

The department released video from 23 dash cameras, 28 body cameras, and a Sacramento Sheriff's Department helicopter. The department also released two 911 calls.

Monday's release comes a little less than a month after the department released footage from the body cameras of the two officers who shot Stephon Clark, 22 , and the sheriff's department helicopter soon after the March 18 shooting. Police killed Clark in his grandmother's backyard.

The newest footage shows officers racing to the fatal shooting and captures radio traffic from officers at the scene reporting that someone was down in the backyard.

The footage also shows officers at the scene asking each other if their body cameras are muted. It was not immediately clear if any of those officers were the two officers involved in the shooting.

