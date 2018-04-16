(CNN) Millionaire real estate heir Robert Durst is due in a Los Angeles court Monday, accused of killing his friend Susan Berman.

Berman was shot in the head in her Beverly Hills, California, home shortly before investigators were set to speak with her about the 1982 disappearance of Durst's first wife, Kathleen McCormack Durst.

Robert Durst has long maintained he had nothing to do with Berman's death or his wife's disappearance.

Durst has said the last time he saw his first wife was when he dropped her off at a train station in Westchester, New York, so she could head back to medical school in the city.