(CNN) Broadway and television entertainers will share the stage with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students for a concert to benefit victims and survivors of the February 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

"From Broadway With Love: A Benefit Concert for Parkland, USA" is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Monday at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

Featured acts include Matthew Morrison from "Glee," Golden Globe winner Rachel Bloom of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," award-winning recording artist Deborah Cox and Pentatonix singer Kirstin Maldonado.

Stoneman Douglas students will perform new music written in collaboration with New York composers Duncan Sheik, Joe Iconis, Bobby Cronin, Zoe Sarnak and Drew Gasparini, according to the event's website

Student activists Emma Gonzalez, Sarah Chadwick and Cameron Kasky are expected to speak. A dance troupe that victim Jaime Guttenberg belonged to is expected to perform.

Read More